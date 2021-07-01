Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,679 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 605.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $67.05 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

