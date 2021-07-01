Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.86. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 6,891 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

