Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

