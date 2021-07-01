Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Decreases By 66.2%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

SDVY stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.60.

