Amalgamated Bank Sells 577 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 4,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of PEGA opened at $139.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.62 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

