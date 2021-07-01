Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Up 196.8% in June

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 196.8% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.