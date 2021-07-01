Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.92. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 64,642 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.56 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

