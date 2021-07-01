Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.05. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 41,692 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $300.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.