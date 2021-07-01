Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Up 182.6% in June

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, an increase of 182.6% from the May 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.48. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $15.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

