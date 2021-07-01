Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,474. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

