Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.78. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,494,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.