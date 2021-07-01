-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.44 on Monday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 575.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

