Zacks: Brokerages Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. AXT posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,268 over the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AXT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AXT by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 305,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AXT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTI stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $464.45 million, a P/E ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 2.28. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

