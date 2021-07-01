Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

