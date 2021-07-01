Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 53,665 Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ebang International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ebang International in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ebang International in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ebang International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ebang International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBON opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

