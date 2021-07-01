Trexquant Investment LP Has $408,000 Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $115.87 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.65 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.