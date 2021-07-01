Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $341,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,178.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $291.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

