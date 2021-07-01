Trexquant Investment LP Invests $403,000 in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of Carrols Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $2,493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,712 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

TAST stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $309.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

