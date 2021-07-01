Trexquant Investment LP Invests $443,000 in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

