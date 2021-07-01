Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 4.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

In other Ryder System news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $74.33 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

