Trexquant Investment LP Has $462,000 Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Translate Bio by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164,412 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Translate Bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Translate Bio by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101,420 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBIO opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBIO. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

