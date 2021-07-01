SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 16,255 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 100.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $69.74 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

