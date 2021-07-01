SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,825,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,806,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,366,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $3,773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $33,862,160.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock worth $297,195,142 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

ABNB stock opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

