John Charles Stone Sells 9,375 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

