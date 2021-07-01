LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,089 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,383 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,179 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

