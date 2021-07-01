SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Seaboard by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,868.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,265.69. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,624.50 and a 12 month high of $4,189.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

