Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.24% of CyberOptics worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after buying an additional 181,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 113,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.01 million, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.58. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBE. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

