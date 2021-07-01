SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Relx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Relx by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Relx by 25.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 80.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.56.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

