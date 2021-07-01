Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $5,402,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Vicor by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 53,250 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.56 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

