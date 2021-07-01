AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,300 Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rite Aid by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

RAD stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $898.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

