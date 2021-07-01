SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,046 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of ED opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.