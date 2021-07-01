James A. Geraghty Purchases 10,000 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FULC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 384,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

