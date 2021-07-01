SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 691.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $151,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,522,592.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,510,096 shares of company stock worth $189,948,944 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBRT opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

