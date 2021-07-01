SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 691.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $161.53 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.31.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

