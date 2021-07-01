AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $274.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,712.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.29. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

