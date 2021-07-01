Barclays PLC Buys 138,809 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 211.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,809 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

