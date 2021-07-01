AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $730,000 in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 283,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,505,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

