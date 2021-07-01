AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 2,143 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

