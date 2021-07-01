AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $96,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,571,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $384.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $387.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

