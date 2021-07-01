AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $692,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,778 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

