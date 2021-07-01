AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,077 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,671,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

