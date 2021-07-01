Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Berry Global Group worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 969.2% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 405.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

