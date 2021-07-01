Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $104,689,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,018,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.