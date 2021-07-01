Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 111,100 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 131.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $24,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.86. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.