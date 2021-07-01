Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 288,500 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE:HCC opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

