Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 813,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Howmet Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

HWM opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

