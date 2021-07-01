Northern Trust Corp Has $42.43 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,457 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $42,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,540,000 after purchasing an additional 119,943 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at $70,652,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at $64,081,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 635,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGLN opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

