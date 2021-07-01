Analysts Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.25 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $36,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $27,769,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $18,142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 315,801 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

