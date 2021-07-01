$1.01 EPS Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 310.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Truist upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $96.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.67. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

