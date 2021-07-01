Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Position Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 386.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $2,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several research firms have commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.